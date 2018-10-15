One killed and one injured in shooting at Farmington Hills apartment complex

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex in the area of 12 mile and Middlebelt just around 1:15 this morning.

According to a police, the two men were shot through the door wall of the apartment. One man was transported to the hospital where he died and the second man is expected to survive.

Police are saying that the the shooting was not random.

Local 4 has a reporter at the scene gathering more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Farmington Hills Police at 248-871-2610.

