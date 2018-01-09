2 shot, at least 1 killed at business in Clinton Township; 1 in custody

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people were shot, one fatally, at a business in Clinton Township on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at Reliable Fence on Groesbeck Highway near 15 Mile Road.

Police said two employees at Reliable Fence got into an altercation and one of the men pulled a gun.

One man was shot twice in the back as he ran away, according to police.

A bystander jumped on the gunman and was fatally shot during a scuffle, police said.

The alleged gunman took off in a vehicle and was involved in a crash at Kelly and Woodbine roads in Roseville. He fled after the crash and was arrested after a foot chase.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Story is developing. Check back for updates.

Here's a look at the scene:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.