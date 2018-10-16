2 shot in Lincoln Park; woman in 20s killed, another person injured

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Neighbors on Garfield Avenue are having a hard time believing two people were shot Monday night, one of them fatally.

One neighbor said he heard gunshots about 9:30 p.m. He was convinced it was a shootout by the number of shots he heard.

"The first thing I did, I told my wife to get down, get down, get down," he said. "Because you never know, they'll probably start shooting everywhere."

This happened in the 700 block of Garfield Avenue near Southfield Road, about a mile and 1/2 east of I-75. The Lincoln Park Police Department said a woman in her late 20s was shot and killed.

The condition of the second person shot is not known at this time.

Investigators said they are still searching for a shooter.

Anyone with information on what happened needs to call the Lincoln Park police or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

