2 shot, one stabbed in Detroit after argument turns into violent fight

DETROIT - Two men were shot and one was stabbed Sunday on the 3100 block of west McNichols Road after an argument turned into a violent fight, police said.

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects who they say injured the victims.

The first victim, 25, suffered one gunshot wound to the right forearm. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.

The second victim, 24, suffered one gunshot wound to the right side of his head. He is being treated at a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The third victim, 25, was stabbed in the neck. He is also being treated at a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, call police at 313-237-2850.



