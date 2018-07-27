2 Southwestern Michigan communities told to stop using PFAS contaminated water

PARCHMENT, Mich. - The residents of two southwestern Michigan communities have been told to stop using their water for drinking or cooking after the discovery of high amounts of industrial chemicals.

Michigan and Kalamazoo County health officials announced Thursday that the water supply of the city of Parchment and Cooper Township is contaminated with perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. The chemicals have been used in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of household and consumer products.

The contamination’s source is under investigation.

Authorities say boiling water or using common residential filters won’t remove PFAS. People can bathe and wash clothes, however.

Gov. Rick Snyder late Thursday directed state officials to assist residents. Bottled water will be provided to the residents on Friday. Officials say there are about 3,000 people on the water system.

