2 students threaten to bring firearms to Mason Middle School in Waterford Township, police say

Two middle school students are accused of threatening to bring firearms to school. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said two middle school students in Waterford Township threatened to bring firearms to school and target specific people.

Officials with the Waterford School District told police that threats of violence had been made by two Mason Middle School students.

Investigators spoke to both students and their parents. They determined the students had made verbal threats to bring firearms to school and target specific individuals.

Officials said neither student had access to firearms, and neither intended to carry out the threats in any way.

Waterford investigators submitted juvenile petitions to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"The Waterford Police Department and the Waterford School District take all threats seriously," police said in a release. "It’s important for students and parents to know the mere threat to carry out these types of acts is a felony, even in cases where the person making the threat did not have the intent or capability to carry it out."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.