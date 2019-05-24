2 teens accused of bringing gun to large fight in Eastpointe

Two teens are facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun to an Eastpointe fight. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Two teens are facing charges after allegedly bringing a gun to a large fight Wednesday in Eastpointe.

Deshawn Keller, of Detroit, and Dayveon Coleman, of Eastpointe, are charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

According to police, officers responded at 3:40 p.m. to the area of 9 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue for a large fight.

A resident told police he saw a teen hand another teen a pistol. Police chased Keller, who allegedly had the gun, through several yards before apprehending him. Coleman is accused of giving Keller the weapon. He was tracked down by officers and arrested.

Keller's bond was set at a $50,000 cash/surety. Coleman's bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety .

Both teens are due back in court June 4.

