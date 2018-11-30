2 teens accused of shooting out windows of 23 cars, 1 house in Harper Woods with stolen BB guns

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Harper Woods police arrested two teenagers for shooting out the windows of 23 cars and one house with BB guns stolen from Meijer, according to officials.

On Nov. 19, several people in a silver Ford Taurus drove around the streets of Harper Woods, shooting out several car windows, police said. The vehicles were parked in driveways or on streets in the southwest part of the city, according to authorities.

Police determined the BB guns had been stolen from a Meijer store. They said 23 vehicles and the front door of one home were damaged.

Officials were conducting surveillance Monday in Detroit and found the Taurus, according to police. Harper Woods detectives stopped the Taurus and arrested the two people inside.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Detroit was taken to the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Police also arrested DeShwn Keller, 17, of Detroit. He was arraigned Thursday in 32-A District Court.

Both teens are charged with the following:

Malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000 -- a five-year felony.

Felony firearms violation with a pneumatic gun -- a two-year felony.

Possession of a loaded firearm in or upon a vehicle -- a two-year high misdemeanor.

Malicious destruction of a building less than $200 -- a 93-day misdemeanor.

The juvenile is being held on $10,000 bail.

Keller is being held on $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to 32-A District Court on Dec. 19 for a preliminary examination.

