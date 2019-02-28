2 teens shot, 1 killed by men who approached car at stop sign in Detroit

Sketches of two Detroit suspects of a Jan. 25, 2019, homicide in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men who approached a car at a stop sign in Detroit and fired shots, killing one teenager and injuring a man.

The incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the area of Ashton Avenue and Belton Street on the city's west side.

Police said a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were in a 1999 Mercedes-Benz C230 stopped at a sign sign when two men approached the vehicle on foot.

The two men announced a robbery and the 19-year-old tried to flee the location, police said. The two men fired shots into the vehicle, striking the victims, police said.

Authorities said the two men fled on foot.

The 19-year-old drove to the 6000 block of Brace Street to call 911. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old died from his injuries, officials said.

One of the men is described as being Hispanic, 19 to 24 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He had a slim build, dark brown eyes, a medium complexion, dark lips and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt and armed with a gun, police said.

The other man is described as being Hispanic, 19 to 24 years old and 6 feet tall, with a slim build, dark brown eyes, a light complexion and curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red bubble coat and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

