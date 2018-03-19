2 Troy residents charged in connection with phone scam targeting elderly

Qingyu Wei (left), 27, and Xinfeng Zhu (right), 23, were both charged in connection with a phone scam targeting the elderly. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Two suspects were taken into custody last week after a search warrant was executed in Troy in connection with a phone scam targeting the elderly.

Qingyu Wei, 27, and Xinfeng Zhu, 23, both of Troy, were each charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise and two counts of false pretenses.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the pair told victims that a family member or a friend was involved in an accident and was in jail. The victims would be told bond money was needed and were instructed to purchase Target gift cards.

Authorities said over $10 thousand of gift cards were purchased under false pretenses at a single Target in Macomb Township during the month of February.

The Target gift cards were allegedly used to purchase eBay and Steam gift cards, which were used to buy high-end merchandise online only to later be sold to customers overseas.

“Telephone scams are real crimes that happen every day,” Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said. “If someone requests you to make payment with gift cards it is most likely a scam.”

A search warrant was executed March 12 at a home in Troy were Wei and Zhu were taken into custody. Authorities said electronics, vehicles, currency and other merchandise were seized from the home.

“These scams target our seniors who are desperate to help out their love one,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. “What is so alarming in this particular case is the intricate scheme these defendants used to target senior citizens who resided vast distances from one another throughout the country.”

Both are being held on a $250,000 bond.

