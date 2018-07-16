2 women charged after baby drowns in basement of home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Two women have been charged in connection with the drowning of a baby in the basement of a home on Detroit's west side.

Police said the baby fell through a hole in the ground floor into standing water below on July 6.

On Monday, police confirmed Dasiah Jordan and Tonya Peterson are facing charges in connection with the death of Ca’Mya Davis, and officials are looking to arrest both of them. As of now, they can’t find them.

Local 4 stopped by the home Monday, but it’s boarded up.

Jordan, Ca’Mya’s mother, told police she was about to leave the house and called friends to babysit her daughter, but left before they arrived.

Police said there weren't adults around when Ca’Mya fell and drowned.

On Monday, police said both Jordan and Peterson are charged with manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.

