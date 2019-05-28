2 women, man shot by 26-year-old woman in Oakland County, police say

Three people were shot, police said. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. - Two women and a man were shot this weekend by a 26-year-old woman during an argument in Pontiac, according to police.

Deputies were called around 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the Siti Hall banquet hall in the 500 block of North Perry Street, police said.

Several people were attending a private party when gunshots broke out, according to officials.

Deputies said they found a large crowd gathered outside the banquet hall and learned one woman had already arrived at McLaren-Oakland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police found a 51-year-old Pontiac man behind a nearby gas station with a gunshot wound to his leg, authorities said.

Waterford firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene to treat the man's injuries, police said.

A third victim arrived at McLaren-Oakland Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to her ankle, according to authorities.

The two gunshot victims who went to McLaren-Oakland Hospital were a 21-year-old Pontiac woman and a 29-year-old Pontiac woman, according to police.

Witnesses told police there had been a verbal argument between several women before gunshots were heard.

Deputies said they found several spent shell casings from various calibers of firearm in the parking lot.

Witnesses provided deputies with the name of a possible suspect. She is a 26-year-old woman from Pontiac, police said.

All three gunshot victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and discharged from the hospital, officials said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

