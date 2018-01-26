2 women plead guilty to fatal drive-by shooting of Garden City High School student

DETROIT - Two women were in court Friday for the first day of their trial in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Garden City High School student and pleaded guilty to murder.

Reginald Rose-Robinson was shot Feb. 24, 2017, in the 16600 block of Meyers Street, on Detroit's west side.

Sharnea Diamond McCoy, 21, and Erica Italy Osburn, 25, both of Detroit, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and felony firearm violations.

Rose-Robinson was walking out of a store with a friend when an SUV pulled up and shots were fired at the two teens, police said.

Authorities said Osburn fired the shots from the passenger seat of the SUV driven by McCoy. It was further alleged that McCoy and Robinson had a heated exchange while in the store earlier in the day.

Both women are expected to be sentenced Feb. 7.

