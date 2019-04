DETROIT - A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling out of a U-Haul truck, according to police.

Police said the child was in the truck with his grandmother traveling on 7 Mile Road and Buffalo Street when he opened the door and fell out. The truck rolled over the child, injuring his arm.

The grandmother took the child to the hospital.

