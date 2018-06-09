2-year-old boy run over by lawnmower in St. Clair County

MEMPHIS, Mich. - A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized Friday after he was run over by a lawnmower in Memphis, Mich.

Police said the toddler was riding on the lawnmower with his grandfather near Pratt Road and M-19 when they hit a bump and he fell off.

The boy's foot and leg were severely severed. Neighbor Dave Medley called 911 and helped after the accident.

The child was transported to Children's Hospital in Detroit. Doctors are working to at least save his leg.

