2-year-old girl dies in western Michigan house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Authorities say a 2-year-old girl died in a western Michigan house fire after flames prevented her parents from rescuing her.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief John Lehman says the fire was reported about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The child's parents tried to get her from a bedroom, but the flames were too intense.

Firefighters found the child's body after extinguishing the blaze. The city's police department identified the girl as Jazelle Sa'mone Thomas-Whitfield.

WOOD-TV reports the house that burned had two apartments in it.

The Grand Rapids Press reports two adults and four children who were inside the house escaped after a smoke detector alerted them to the fire.

Lehman says one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but was expected to be OK. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.