2-year-old girl found wandering in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are trying to find the parents of a 2-year-old girl who was found wandering alone on Detroit's west side.

The little girl was found Thursday around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call from a good samaritan who spotted the child in the 15000 block of Appoline, near Chalfonte.

She is approximately 2'0", 30 lbs. She has black hair with white and silver beads. She is wearing a pink and gray sweatsuit. The zip-up top has "Girl Hero" on the front of it. She is also wearing pink socks and pink/white/blue Nike gym shoes.

If you recognize this girl, or knows her parent, or guardian, call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd precinct at 313-596-5200.



