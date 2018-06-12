2-year-old in hospital after hit-and-run at Detroit block party Monday night

DETROIT - Police are searching for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run incident involving a 2-year-old girl.

The hit-and-run occurred at 9:45 p.m. Monday at Emily Street and Van Dyke Road in Detroit during a block party. The 2-year-old ran into the street without adult supervision when a vehicle hit the little girl, according to police.

The girl is at a hospital and listed in critical condition Tuesday morning, police said.

There is no description available of the vehicle that hit the girl. There is also no description of the person who hit the girl.

