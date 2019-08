The child was inside the burning home when officers and firefighters arrived. (WDIV)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Mid-Michigan police say a 2-year-old boy has died in a mobile home fire. Mount Pleasant police the child was inside the burning home when officers and firefighters arrived on the scene at the Mount Pleasant Mobile Home Village about 6 p.m. Friday.

Flames already were coming from the home, and heavy smoke drove back officers and Isabella County sheriff's deputies who tried to enter the structure.

