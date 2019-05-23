2 young men with family in Dearborn killed in violent California crash

DEARBORN, Mich. - Two young men with ties to Metro Detroit are among four people killed in a violent crash in California.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday near Los Angeles. The car slammed into a tree, killing all four men inside the car. They were all cousins.

Another vehicle involved in the crash went off the freeway and hit a wall.

Family members in Dearborn are asking how this happened.

"It's tragic accident. It took four lives, young men's lives, one of them is my nephew. We start thinking, what's going on? Why did that happen?" said Mohamad Ghasham.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. However, witnesses told police both vehicles involved were traveling at high rates of speed and were possibly racing.

