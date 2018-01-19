20 farm animals without food or adequate living conditions rescued in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Twenty animals living in squalor in Ypsilanti Township were rescued Jan. 3 by the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Twelve hens, two roosters, four ducks and two goats were saved. According to HSHV there were at least five dead chickens at the property, and many of the live animals were in a filthy shack. The others were in a small, makeshift A-frame.

“Fortunately for the animals, a good Samaritan called us,” said Naomi Smith, a cruelty investigator at HSHV. “It’s not an easy area to see, but once you do see the animals and the conditions in which they’ve been forced to live, you know there’s something very wrong.”

Smith said there was no food and only one water bowl, which had ice on it and two ducks inside of it. The other ducks were standing in several inches of frozen feces, decomposing chickens, ice and snow.

“They were very happy to get food,” Smith said. “And continue to be. Most have recovered and have been made available for adoption to people who will care for them properly.”

According to HSHV, the owner may have been breeding the animals to sell their offspring. The owner surrendered the animals to the humane society.

Michigan law requires owners to provide their animals with adequate care and shelter, with sufficient food and water among sanitary conditions free from excessive animal waste.

Failure to do so can result in imprisonment for up to 93 days, a fine of up to $1,000, and/or community service up to 200 hours.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.