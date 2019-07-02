20 year Dearborn Heights police veteran dies after battling cancer

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Dearborn Heights Police Department said Tuesday that a 20-year veteran of the force died after battling cancer.

Lt. Bruce Krot had cancer for the past few years, the department said in a Facebook post.

He is credited with making more than 1,500 drunken and drugged driving arrests and received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving award 16 times in his career.

"Bruce is and will ALWAYS remain a legacy at the Dearborn Heights Police Department. He will truly be missed by every life that he had the opportunity to touch," the post read.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.