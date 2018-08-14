20-year-old Detroit man charged in beating death of girlfriend

DETROIT - A 20-year-old Detroit man is facing murder charges in connection to the beating death of his girlfriend last week.

Tykese Keaton-Baldwin has been charged with Second Degree Murder after police said he beat his girlfriend, 23-year-old Brittany Collett, to death.

The incident happened on August 11, just after 4:30 a.m., when police were called to a home on the 19000 block of Prairie Street.

Detroit police found Collett's body face down on the grass with blood around her head. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said she died as a result of blunt force trauma.

Keaton-Baldwin was arraigned Tuesday morning and is due in court later this month.

