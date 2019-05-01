20-year-old man charged in crash that killed 2 women in Southfield faces sentencing

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The driver of vehicle that crashed last July on Berg Road, killing two women in Southfield, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Marcia Gingles, 21, and Tyana Bryant, 20, both of Southfield, were killed when the vehicle in which they were passengers crashed into a tree and rolled onto Berg Road near Civic Center Drive.

Police said Armond Humes, 20, of Southfield, was behind the wheel of the car turning from Northwestern Highway onto southbound Berg Road at about 6:10 a.m. They said he lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.

Humes pleaded no contest to charges and will be sentencing at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Armond Humes (WDIV)

Police said Humes ran from the scene, leaving behind the two women in the vehicle. Police found him a short time later. He was given a preliminary breath test and was taken a to a hospital for a blood draw.

Humes is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of the accident when at fault resulting in death.

No other vehicles were involved.

Audrey Cameron witnessed the fatal crash and said she is praying for the families of the victims.

"I heard the car screeching ... and then the car, boom, boom, boom, and I saw a lot of smoke and I saw the debris," Cameron said. "The car rolled twice and it stopped, and at that time, I ran in the house and I called 911."

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to get the victims out of the vehicle, which had rolled over onto Berg Road.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.