HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A dispute between several men and women at the Poupard Elementary School playground resulted in the shooting of a 20-year-old man in Harper Woods around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials.

Everyone involved in the altercation left the scene before officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

The victim is in serious condition.

