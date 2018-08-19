20-year-old woman dead after drive-by shooting in Detroit

DETROIT - A 20-year-old woman is dead and three other people were injured after a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Detroit.

It happened on Ferry Park and 14th streets at 11:30 p.m. The victims were at a family gathering when unknown suspects drove by the area in a blue Buick Rendezvous and fired several shots.

The woman who died suffered a gunshot wound to the head area.

The three surviving victims are in stable condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in his right leg, another 23-year-old man was shot in the top of his right foot, and a woman was shot in the left side of her back.

