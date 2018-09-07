20-year-old woman dies after motorcycle rear-ended by pickup truck in Oakland County

A Clarkston woman died last week after the motorcycle she was riding on was struck from behind by a pickup truck in Oakland County. (WDIV)

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clarkston woman died last week after the motorcycle she was riding on was struck from behind by a pickup truck in Oakland County.

Police said on Aug. 23, Ana Sofia Vega-De-La-Fuente was a passenger on a 2006 Liftan C25 motorcycle traveling on Clark Road near Big Lake Road in Springfield Township.

Officials said the motorcycle was struck from behind by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 56-year-old Clarkston resident.

Vega-De-La-Fuente was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She died from her injuries at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 29, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation.

