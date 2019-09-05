20-year-old woman shot in face due to mishandling of handgun in Madison Heights, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was shot. (WDIV)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 20-year-old woman was shot in the face Wednesday when somebody mishandled a handgun in Madison Heights, police said.

The incident happened at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 26100 block of Wolverine Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was taken to St. John Hospital in Madison Heights and transferred into surgery. She is expected to recover.

Multiple people were at the home at the time of the shooting, so it's unclear who was handling the weapon, officials said.

Nobody has been taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate.

