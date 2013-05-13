Twitter: @ShawnLeyLive

A Local 4 News alumni, Shawn Ley re-joined the station in July 2010.

Shawn is an Emmy Award-winning reporter whose assignments have taken him to war zones, and even to the skies as he reported while flying in an F-16 fighter jet. Shawn’s adventures in journalism have taken him to the deserts of Phoenix, to his hometown of Dayton, and the streets of Cincinnati, to now back in Detroit.

“I love Detroit,” said Shawn. “I love the spirit of the people and the never-give-up attitude. Plus, I met my wife here.” Shawn’s wife, Sandra is also a reporter and anchor for Local 4.

Shawn brings his enthusiasm and energy to Local 4, and enjoys getting into the neighborhoods and telling your stories. "It's an honor. If you are going to give me your time to watch my reports, you're going to get my best in return each day. I hope you can feel my energy and passion about the stories that make us all Detroiters."

In his free time, Shawn’s other passions include spending time with his wife and kids, and following University of Dayton Basketball which features several players from the Detroit and Michigan area. Shawn studied Arabic to help him communicate with others in our community.