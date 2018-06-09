2018 Detroit Grand Prix reports record-breaking numbers

DETROIT - The 2018 Detroit Grand Prix enjoyed an increase in attendance, solid television viewership and record social media engagement following a successful weekend both on and off the track at Belle Isle.

Grand Prix organizers estimated that the event attracted approximately 105,000 people to Belle Isle Park over the course of its three days last weekend – an increase from an estimated 100,000 attendees in 2017.

This included over 27,000 fans on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day on June 1, 48,000 visiting Belle Isle on June 2 and 30,000 fans attending the Grand Prix on June 3.

It was the sixth time in the last seven years that the Detroit Grand Prix surpassed the 95,000 fan mark in total attendance.

"We couldn’t be more pleased with the results that we’ve seen this week for the 2018 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear," said Bud Denker, chairman of the Grand Prix. "Most importantly, it was fun and safe weekend for everyone on Belle Isle and the island looked absolutely beautiful for those who were in attendance and for the millions of fans that watched the race broadcasts on TV around the world."

