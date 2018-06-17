2018 Fine Art Fine Wine Fair scheduled for June 23-24 at St. Mary's in Orchard Lake

ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. - Nearly 100 artists are expected to attend a second annual art and wine fair in Orchard Lake next weekend.

The Fine Art Fine Wine Fair returns to St. Mary's in Orchard Lake -- 3535 Commerce Road -- from June 23-24 The fair runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 23 and noon to 6 p.m. June 24. It features almost 100 artists that showcase paintings, sculptures, metal works, ceramics, woodworking works, jewelry, fiber works and more. Many pieces will be on sale.

Attendees can also experience a sculpture garden, live acoustic Latin jazz and folk music, wine, Mediterranean food from La Marsa, crepes from Le Crepe and vegetarian options from Cooking with Que.

The fair also has a fine wine tasting. Wine from Italy, Peru, Australia, France, Michigan and more will be available. You must have a VIP wine tasting ticket to participate, and an online pre-purchase is recommended.

The VIP wine tasting ticket is $40 online and $45 at the door, if not already sold out. The purchase of the VIP wine tasting ticket also includes admission to the art fair.

Parking is free, but admission to the art fair is $5. Children 13 and under receive free admission.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.FineArtFineWineFair.com.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.