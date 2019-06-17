2019 Kids Count National Data Book: Where does Michigan rank?

© Brandpoint

The 30th annual national Kids Count Data Book has been released and it's time to see where Michigan ranked in several categories.

This study is the most comprehensive annual report on child well-being in the United States.

According to the report, Michigan ranks 30th in economic well-being, as the percentage of children living in poverty has increased since 1990. This comes as the proportion of families facing high housing cost burdens has remained the same as 30 years ago.

When it comes to education Michigan ranks 37th and according to the report 68% of 4th graders are still not reading proficiently.

Michigan ranks 29th in the family and community domain category and 42nd when it comes to the number of children living in high-poverty neighborhoods.

The state ranks 18th in health, which are Michigan's best rankings, this is due to the high rate of children with health insurance. It comes as the problem of babies born at low weight has worsened since 1990. This issue can lead to long-term developmental and health outcomes.

