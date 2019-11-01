Royal Oak man arrested on child pornography charges, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Benjamin Thomas Edgar, 39 of Royal Oak, was arrested and arraigned Friday for the possession of child pornography, the Michigan State Police said.

UPDATE: Royal Oak man sentenced to prison for possessing thousands of files of child porn

According to authorities, the investigation into Edgar began in October when the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force became aware of Edgar possessing and sharing child pornography. Police said the execution of a search warrant found thousands of files containing images and videos of child pornography.

Edgar was arraigned Friday on three felony counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of felony using a computer to commit a crime.

He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

If Edgar is able to post bond, he is required to wear a GPS tether upon release.