3 injured in crash caused by Detroit drive-by-shooting

Three people were injured in a crash that was caused by a drive-by-shooting, Detroit police say.

Family of fallen Detroit police officer to hold fundraiser Sunday

The family of fallen Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain is holding a fundraiser Sunday. McClain was killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on him and three other officers at a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue.

US officials: Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California

Officials are urging Americans not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. They are also asking supermarkets and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they’re sure it was grown elsewhere.

Weather: Cold Saturday morning, chilly afternoon with clouds and sun

The day starts off very cold. Then it gets chilly with clouds and sun in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the 40s.

