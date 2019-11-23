ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 23, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
3 injured in crash caused by Detroit drive-by-shooting
Three people were injured in a crash that was caused by a drive-by-shooting, Detroit police say.
Family of fallen Detroit police officer to hold fundraiser Sunday
The family of fallen Detroit Police Officer Rasheen McClain is holding a fundraiser Sunday. McClain was killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on him and three other officers at a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue.
US officials: Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California
Officials are urging Americans not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. They are also asking supermarkets and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they’re sure it was grown elsewhere.
Weather: Cold Saturday morning, chilly afternoon with clouds and sun
The day starts off very cold. Then it gets chilly with clouds and sun in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the 40s.
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan forces dispensaries to stop selling marijuana vapes until more testing can be done
- Investigation into missing Southfield woman finds more questions than answers
- Michigan sees first decline in overdose deaths in 6 years
National News Headlines
- Impeachment inquiry crossroads: Keep going or time to vote?
- Records: Wife of man found in freezer feared doctors
- Woman charged in boyfriend’s suicide pleads not guilty
World
- Iraqi official: Pence visits US troops in surprise Iraq trip
- Paris protesters to march against deadly domestic violence
- Brazil ex-president, out of jail, vows to make ‘lives hell’
- Pope denounces ‘evil’ of nukes as he fulfills Japan dream
Sports Headlines
- Michigan football vs. Indiana: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
- Michigan football faces high stakes against best Indiana team in 25 years
- Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?
- Watch the Lions play the Washington Redskins for as low as $5
- Here is the Detroit Red Wings 2019-20 schedule
