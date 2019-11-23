DETROIT – Police said two teen boys were shot in the area of 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit.

Police closed part of 8 Mile Road for a couple hours Saturday evening while they investigated.

Police said a silver Dodge Durango drove up to the side of another vehicle and fired several shots into the vehicle.

Police said a 16-year-old passenger and a 17-year-old back seat passenger were shot. The driver of the vehicle drove to a local hospital.

Police said the victims are in temporary serious condition. No description of suspects was released.