DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Saturday afternoon continues to be calm but chilly. Some snow and rain is possible tonight, just before bedtime. The better chance of showers arrives just before Thanksgiving.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be near 40 degrees. Now that leaves are revealed or are free to fall after last week’s snow, residents can catch up on raking and other outdoor chores. Coats, scarves, gloves and hats will need to be worn going to and from activities like the Country Christmas Bazaar at Grace United Methodist Church in New Baltimore.

College Football Forecast

Michigan State plays Rutgers in New Brunswick, NJ. It will be chilly with temps in the 40s, and skies will go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Kickoff is at noon ET.

Michigan plays Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, at 3:30 p.m. Bring your ponchos and layer up extensively. Waterproof boots are a must, too, because it will be chilly and wet all afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s.

Back in the Motor City area, Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the middle 30s. People going out to dinner or a show, such as Jim Belushi and the Board of Comedy at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren, will have dry roads going to the destination. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible afterward.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m. ET.

Saturday night will be cloudy and slippery early and just after midnight with scattered rain and snow. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s with showers moving away by dawn.

Sunday will be partly sunny and chilly but more seasonable. Afternoon temps will be in the low 40s to near 45 degrees, which is or is close to the average high temperature.

Lions Away Forecast

The Detroit Lions play Washington in suburban Maryland in chilly and damp conditions. It will rain from the 1 p.m. ET kickoff to the final whistle with temperatures in the 40s.

Back in Southeast Michigan, Monday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 40s.

Showers are scattered and arrive Tuesday afternoon. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

There is a better chance of persistent and more widespread rain in the region, Wednesday. Highs will be near 45 degrees.

Thanksgiving will be drier and brisk. Morning lows will be near freezing in the low 30s for America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Highs will be near 45 degrees under partly sunny skies. Roads will be dry traveling to and from dinner.