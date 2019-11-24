ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 24, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills and fever
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever, the court said Saturday.
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Detroit officer Rasheen McClain
Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Detroit police officer Rasheen McClain.
2019 Festival of Trees taking place Sunday in Dearborn
Custom designed trees, wreaths and stockings will be on display Sunday at the 2019 Festival of Trees in Dearborn.
Weather: Seasonable Sunday with sunshine
Sunday will be sunnier and remain dry through tonight and tomorrow. Highs are expected to reach the middle 40s today.
