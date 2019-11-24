Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills and fever

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever, the court said Saturday.

Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Detroit officer Rasheen McClain

Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Detroit police officer Rasheen McClain.

2019 Festival of Trees taking place Sunday in Dearborn

Custom designed trees, wreaths and stockings will be on display Sunday at the 2019 Festival of Trees in Dearborn.

Weather: Seasonable Sunday with sunshine

Sunday will be sunnier and remain dry through tonight and tomorrow. Highs are expected to reach the middle 40s today.

More Local News Headlines

National News Headlines

World

Sports Headlines