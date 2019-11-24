DETROIT – A 32-year-old man was stabbed multiple times by a woman Sunday around 2:20 a.m. in the area of 2nd Avenue and Burlingame Street.

According to police, the victim was stabbed by the woman while sitting next to her in a gray Sedan. Police say an unidentified man was driving the vehicle when the scene unfolded.

The three were all traveling together when the woman started stabbing the victim multiple times in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Police say the driver and woman pulled the victim out of the vehicle after he was stabbed. The victim managed to walk to the 100 block of Burlingame Street in Detroit for help.

Officers took the victim to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.