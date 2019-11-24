DETROIT – The 2019 Super Hero of Hope tour is rolling through Detroit.

Mark Kirsch, a Seattle area resident, is visiting 100 cities -- everyday consecutively for 100 days straight -- performing for and inspiring people with hope, inspiration and healing. He plans on visiting 43 states during the tour.

Kirsch made an appearance on Local 4 News Sunday and talked about his journey around the United States. Watch the video player above to hear from Kirsch himself.