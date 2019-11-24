DETROIT – Happy Sunday, Detroit!

Today will be sunnier and feel more seasonable. It remains dry and pleasant through tonight and tomorrow. Showers arrive as we prepare and travel before Thanksgiving.

Sunday morning will be cold with temperature starting in the middle and upper 20s. Allow extra time to scrape and defrost your windows, and remember to clear all of them (front, sides and back). Clouds will begin to clear out just before sunrise and at breakfast time. It may be a little frosty, but the sunshine will help temperatures rise and have the area feel like fall before the day is over.

Sunrise is at 7:34 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny and delightful. Highs will be near 45°F, which is average for this time of year. This is great weather for going to and from services and any fall activity you can think of, from picking out a Christmas tree, shopping for Thanksgiving dinner and guests or going to a festival.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will be near 40°F and in the upper 30s.

Sunset is at 5:05 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s. Remember to be careful with space heaters, and don’t overload outlets with holiday lights.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and milder. Afternoon temperatures will be near 50°F.

Anyone traveling early on Tuesday will experience rain in southern Michigan by the afternoon and especially at night. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Wet conditions persist Wednesday morning. Showers remain on track to leave Detroit in Southeast Michigan Wednesday afternoon. I will be in the middle 40s.

Thanksgiving weather looks spectacular! Morning temperatures will be near freezing for the turkey trot and the start of Americas Thanksgiving parade. Of course, families and spectators need to bundle up and stay warm, but we have seen more frigid conditions in the past.

Skies will be partly sunny and it will feel like fall outside Ford Field. The Lions play the Bears indoors as high temperatures reach 45°F outdoors.

Shoppers will be greeted by sunshine on Friday. It will be mostly sunny and seasonable still. Temperatures will be in the 40s.