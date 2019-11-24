WARREN, Mich. – Saturday was a violent night across Metro Detroit with multiple shooting scenes spanning different cities.

The violence began Saturday morning on Manor on Detroit’s west side with three people shot. Saturday afternoon a postal worker was shot near her truck on the city’s west side. Two teens were struck by gunfire on the city’s east side.

In Warren there was an active scene off of Storrow Court where police said a mother and her son got into an argument over the son’s stepfather.

The son shot his mom in the leg, according to police. His mother was rushed to a hospital and police are still searching for her son.

There was a heavy police presence outside of Sinai Grace Hospital after police had to break up a big fight.

“The officers had to escort everybody out,” witness Maurice Randall said.

