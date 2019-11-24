DETROIT – Registration is underway for the 37th Annual Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot.

It will be one of the nation’s largest runs on Thanksgiving morning. More than 18,000 participants are expected to attend. The tradition leads up to America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van and features several distances for runners and walks to pick from.

There’s the Turkey Trot 10K, Stuffing Strut 5K and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile and a combination of other race options.

Registration is available through midnight Monday Nov. 25. Registration fees are between $29 and $64.

The Turkey Trot kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

“The S3 Turkey Trot is the perfect way to kick off the magic on Woodward Avenue on Thanksgiving morning,” said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company. “We love the energy this event brings to the Parade route and are grateful for our tremendous partner, Strategic Staffing Solutions, who helps to make this event possible each year."

Runners and walkers receive an official race shirt and medal.