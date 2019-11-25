DETROIT – A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon in the 14200 block of Bentler Street, just north of Schoolcraft.

According to authorities, a friend of the victim was playing with a handgun as he sat next to the boy in a parked vehicle. Police said the gun was tossed onto a seat and discharged, hitting the boy in the thigh.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.