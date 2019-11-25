DETROIT – A 23-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in the 19300 block Bentler Street, just north of Seven Mile Avenue.

According to authorities, neighbors heard gunshots at about 4:30 p.m. and when they came out to investigate, they found the man had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle.

A family member said after the victim pulled his vehicle into the driveway, someone walked up to the vehicle and shot into it.

The investigation is ongoing.