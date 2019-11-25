DETROIT – It was a dangerous week for police officers in Metro Detroit -- 4 police officers were shot, one fatally.

RELATED: What we’re learning about the suspected gunman in fatal shooting of DPD officer

In Monroe, two police officers were shot Tuesday at an apartment complex. They are expected to be OK.

According to authorities, both officers were shot by a 40-year-old man who lives at the Washington Arms Apartments. The suspected shooter got into a fight with a maintenance worker and both of them called 911.

Moments later, the gunman and police exchanged gunfire. Both officers were struck in the legs.

RELATED: Man named Simba Lion suspected in shootout with 2 Monroe officers, police say

The next day, two Detroit police officers were shot. Officer Rasheen McClain was a beloved veteran with 16 years on the force. His partner, Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was wounded but is expected to recover.

McClain did not survive.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man who they believe was looking for a 16-year-old girl.

Authorities said the suspected gunman was on parole with a lengthy criminal past and is suspected to be connected with a number of recent shootings.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said he launched an internal investigation, believing McClain’s death could have been prevented.

RELATED: Suspect in fatal shooting of Detroit police officer was already under investigation, police say

Funeral arrangements were announced Sunday for McClain.

Visitation services will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5 from 3-8 p.m at the Fisher Funeral home in Redford Township.

McClain’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

A vigil will be held 5:30 p.m. Monday to honor and remember McClain at the 12th precinct.

For more details on McClain’s funeral arrangements, click here.