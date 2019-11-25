OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Board of Commissioners recently passed a resolution designating Election Day as a paid holiday for county employees.

Officials say the resolution promotes civic engagement among employees and their families. Commissioner Nancy Quarles spearheaded the resolution.

According to the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, during the 2016 presidential election, less than 56 percent of the voting age population cast a ballot. Among registered voters in the 2016 election, being "too busy” or having a conflicting schedule was the third-highest reason cited for not voting, accounting for 14 percent or 2.7 million registered voters who did not cast a vote.