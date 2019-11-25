What Detroit looked like in the late 1800s

Let’s start this holiday week with a look back in time at the city of Detroit in the 1800s. These photos are just fantastic!

Boycotting the Lions on Thanksgiving?

The idea is flawed in thinking a boycott would really hit ownership in the wallet. Ticket sales account for a small amount of team revenue. Here’s the story.

This week’s weather

Wet weather is on the way, and it could affect travelers. The good news is we are not expecting any snow. The temperatures should stay warm enough to prevent a real wintry mess in southeastern Michigan.

