ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 25, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
What Detroit looked like in the late 1800s
Let’s start this holiday week with a look back in time at the city of Detroit in the 1800s. These photos are just fantastic!
Boycotting the Lions on Thanksgiving?
The idea is flawed in thinking a boycott would really hit ownership in the wallet. Ticket sales account for a small amount of team revenue. Here’s the story.
This week’s weather
Wet weather is on the way, and it could affect travelers. The good news is we are not expecting any snow. The temperatures should stay warm enough to prevent a real wintry mess in southeastern Michigan.
More Local News Headlines
- Monday is deadline for victims of spring flooding to apply for disaster relief loans
- Video captures Hamtramck hit-and-run, $5,000 in damages estimated
- What we’re learning about the suspected gunman in fatal shooting of DPD officer
- Eastpointe homeowner speaks out after house struck by stray bullet
National News Headlines
- Feds: Give Chinese woman prison for Mar-a-Lago trespass
- Bloomberg entry into presidential race raises ethics issues
World
Sports Headlines
- Reimer gets 22nd shutout, Hurricanes beat Red Wings 2-0
