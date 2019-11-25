ROCHESTER, NY – Willie Murphy, 82, was getting ready for bed when a man started banging on the front door of her Rochester home, yelling for her to let him in and call an ambulance, according to ABC-13.

Little did the man know that Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder who works out at her local YMCA almost every day and can deadlift 225 pounds.

“It (was) kind of semi-dark, and I’m alone and I’m old. But guess what, I’m tough,” she said. “He picked the wrong house to break into."

Murphy called the police but refused to let the man in. He eventually was able to break down the door which is when the tussle ensued.

“I took that table and I went to working on him,” Murphy said. “And guess what? The table broke.”

Murphy pinned him down using the table before running into the kitchen where she found a bottle of baby shampoo. She squirted the soap into the man’s eyes and started hitting him with a broom as he continued to wrestle her.

At this point, the intruder was ready to throw in the towel.

“He wants to get the heck out of there, and I’m trying to help him get out of the house, but he’s too heavy,” she said. “I can’t move him. He’s dead weight.”

Finally, when officers arrived, the intruder had to be escorted away by an ambulance.

The Rochester Police Department posted a tweet praising Murphy’s efforts.

“Ms. Murphy is tough as nails and fended off the intruder,” the department posted.