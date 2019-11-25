Man found fatally shot in car on Bentler Street in Detroit
Victim pronounced dead at hospital
DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Sunday night outside a home on Bentler Street on Detroit’s west side.
Witnesses heard gunshots near the home in the area of Eight Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway, according to officials.
The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.