The holiday season kicked off a little early for a Jackson County man who won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Holiday Sparkle instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Meijer store, located at 3333 East Michigan Avenue in Jackson.

“I bought a few of the Holiday Sparkle tickets on payday as a treat for myself,” said the 42-year-old player. “I scratched them off in the parking lot, and when I saw I won $500,000 I couldn’t believe my eyes!

“I started to stress out a little bit, so I called my sister to calm me down.”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay off his student loans, and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $6 million playing Holiday Sparkle, which launched in October. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $500,000. More than $19 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and 13 $2,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $1 billion playing instant games.